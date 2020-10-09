Game Trail Cameras Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025
- History Year: 2014 – 2020
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029
The global Game and Trail Cameras market size is projected to reach US$ 147.4 million by 2026, from US$ 125 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Segment by Type, the Game and Trail Cameras market is segmented into
GSM Enabled Game and Trail Cameras
3G/4G Enabled Game and Trail Cameras
5G Enabled Game and Trail Cameras
Segment by Application, the Game and Trail Cameras market is segmented into
Hunting
Animal/Event Observation
Security Camera
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Game and Trail Cameras market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Game and Trail Cameras market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The major vendors covered:
Prometheus Group
Vista Outdoor
GSM Outdoors
Wildgame Innovations
Bgha
EBSCO Industries
Reconyx
Cuddeback Trailer and Equipment
Covert Scouting Cameras
Spypoint
Bolymedia
