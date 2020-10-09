North America Music Streaming Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

The North America Music Streaming Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The scope of the digital music streaming websites is taking over the musical scenario. Owing to the availability of cloud technology, regional music offerings, increased smartphone adoption, advanced streaming applications, and lesser cost of data are some of the major aspects transforming the entire landscape of music streaming. Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Deezer, Amazon Music Unlimited, and YouTube Music are some of the prominent online music streaming services prevailing in the market. The application of music platforms is majorly adopted within the age group up of 18to 30years, as the individuals of this group are willing to invest high value on music streaming. Targeting new demographics would potentially raise service subscriptions and revenue of the providers. Factors such as demand for multiple digital music platforms and rising number of music subscribers will drive the growth of music streaming market.

The music streaming market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 10.05billion in 2019 to US$ 17.19 billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.As the digital music streaming platforms and websites are changing the musical scenario, music streaming is becoming popular in North America. The digital music market is accelerating as the consumers are attracted toward purchasing different contents which they can access for free. Due to increasing disposable income, the consumers are purchasing digital content. Spotify, Google, Pandora, SoundCloud, iHeartRadio, and Apple Music are some of the prominent digital music platform providers. The individuals are taking advantage of music streaming platforms provided by respective service providers for their enjoyment. Additionally, the availability of free-trial and paid subscriptions is playing a significant role in boosting the application of digital music platforms.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Music Streaming Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA MUSIC STREAMING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Content Type

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

By Streaming Type

Live Streaming

On-Demand Streaming

By EndUser

Commercial

Individual

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Deezer

Google LLC

iHeartMedia Inc.

Pandora Media, LLC

SoundCloud

Spotify Technology S.A

Tidal

