Europe Railway Cyber Security Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027

The Europe Railway Cyber Security Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Most digital transformation applications in railways are based on IP technologies and some of the common areas where digitization is being applied in railways include train control, maintenance monitoring, signaling control, passenger information systems, and video protection. With its numerous benefits, digital transformation is also increasing the vulnerability of railways to various kinds of cyber-attacks. A huge IP traffic flows through the communications networks on a daily basis and such networks are targeted by cyber criminals to attack the railway infrastructure. Hence, the demand for robust cyber security solutions and services is growing at an unprecedented rate to safeguard critical railways infrastructure from cyber threats.

The railway cyber security market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,358.1 million in 2019 to US$ 4,400.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.The increasing number and complexities of cyberattacks is driving the growth of railway cyber security market across the region.However, the lack of skilled workforce is a hindering factor to the railway cyber security market growth. Further, the growing demand for cloud integration is creating business opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a significant share of railway cyber security market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Railway Cyber Security Market in the market.

EUROPERAILWAY CYBER SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

EuropeRailway Cyber Security Market,by Solution

Solutions

Services

EuropeRailway Cyber Security Market,by Type

Infrastructural

On-Board

EuropeRailway Cyber Security Market,by Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Data Protection

End Point Security

Others

EuropeRailway Cyber Security Market,by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

EuropeRailway Cyber Security Market-Companies Mentioned

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Selectron Systems AG

Siemens AG

Thales Group

