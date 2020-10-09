Period Panties Market: A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trend by 2025

The global period panties market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to the online availability of the period panties. Period panties are the undergarment which provides protection at the time of menstruation. It will offer features such as waterproof lining or an extra-absorbent lining that avoids any accidental leaks from a tampon, cup or pad getting through to your clothes. Increasing health awareness will help to boost the global period panties market. Available in a ton of colors and styles, Intimate Portal undies are designed for period and incontinence protection. The growing number of working women, more focused on convenience and comfort, and increasing inclination for eco-friendly products, coupled with rising health awareness among women is a driver of the global market.

Latest research document on ‘Period Panties’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are THINX Inc. (United States), PantyProp (United States), Knixwear (Canada), Lunapads International (Canada), Modibodi (United States), Anigan (United States), DEAR KATE (United States), Adira (India), Fannypants (United States), WUKA (United Kingdom).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Reusable, Disposable), Application (Women (25-50), Girls (15-24)), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel), Size (Small, Medium, Large), Style (Boy Shorts, Bikini, Briefs, Hipsters, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Period Panties Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Influencing Trends:

Attraction towards Brands like Knixwear in Sports

High Adoption of Reusable Period Panties

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand Due To Comfortable Clothes

Up Surging Demand Brands like Period Panteez Due To Helping in Ease Cramps and Bloating

High Adoption due to Use of Anti-Microbial Brand

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Associated with Period Panties

Opportunities

Increasing Opportunity in Rural Area of Emerging Economics

Raising Awareness of Healthy Lifestyle in Developing and Developed Economies

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Period Panties Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The business is highly fragmented with several small companies entering the period panty market. However to gain market share in upcoming year manufacturers have shifted their preferences towards advancement.

