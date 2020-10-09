Aircraft Leasing Market Growth to Witness Uptrend with Robust Sales Volume | AerCap, Air Lease, BOC Aviation, GECAS

Aircraft Leasing refers to a contractual agreement calling for the lessee to pay the lessor for the use of aircraft. Aircraft lease aircraft from other airline or leasing companies in order to operate aircraft smoothly without financial burden and temporary increase in capacity by buying them for more number of years.

Latest research document on 'Aircraft Leasing' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are AerCap (Ireland), Air Lease Corporation (United States), BOC Aviation (Singapore), GECAS (United States), BBAM (United States), CIT Commercial Air (United States), Aviation Capital Group (United States), Boeing Capital Corporation (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Business Jets), Lease Type (Dry Leasing, Wet Leasing), Airlines (Top-Tie, Middle Credits, New Entrants, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Aircraft Leasing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Conversion Of Aircraft Into Freighters

Growth Drivers

Advancement In Aircraft And Airport Infrastructure

Demand For Less Capital Intensive Than Cash Purchase

Increasing Number Of Air Travellers

Restraints that are major highlights:

Less Rates Of Leasing Commercial Aircrafts

High Cost of Fleet Leasing

Stringent Government Rules And Regulation

Opportunities

Rise In Awareness For Aircraft Leasing

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Aircraft Leasing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aircraft Leasing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aircraft Leasing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Aircraft Leasing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Aircraft Leasing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Aircraft Leasing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aircraft Leasing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Aircraft Leasing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

