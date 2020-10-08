A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Airgun Market 2027 major key companies profiled like AirForce Airguns,Crosman Corporation,Daisy Outdoor Products,FEINWERKBAU GmbH,GAMO OUTDOOR, S.L.U,Morini Competition Arm SA

An airgun launches projectiles pneumatically with compressed air or other gases that can be pressurized mechanically. It doesn’t involve any chemical reactions, in contrast to a firearm, which pressurizes gases chemically via exothermic oxidation. Both the handgun and long gun forms (air rifle and air pistol) typically propel metallic projectiles that are either diabolo-shaped pellets and spherical shots called BBs. Few Airguns may also propel darts or arrows. Airguns are used for pest control, recreational shooting, hunting, and competitive sports, such as the Olympic 10 m Air Rifle and 10 m Air Pistol events.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AirForce Airguns,Crosman Corporation,Daisy Outdoor Products,FEINWERKBAU GmbH,GAMO OUTDOOR, S.L.U,Morini Competition Arm SA,Smith & Wesson,SPORT MANUFACTURING GROUP, INC. (SMG, Inc.),Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.,Walther Arms, INC.

What is the Dynamics of Airgun Market?

One of the primary users of security air guns or water buckets is the manufacturing sector. Airguns extract chips and waste from washing tools, workstations, and computers, drying processes, and work piece cooling. Additionally, security air handguns are used in metal and wood production plants. One of the significant challenges faced by the market is increasing volatility in raw material prices. Safety air guns and nozzles are made of plastic and metals, such as aluminum, stainless steel, or brass, and sometimes using a combination of one or more of these materials. Furthermore, the prices of base metals are highly volatile as they are globally traded commodities, and their demand and supply depend on many economic and geopolitical factors.

What is the SCOPE of Airgun Market?

The “Global Airgun Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electronics and Semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the airgun market with detailed market segmentation by product, ammunition type, accessories, and geography. The global airgun market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading airgun market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Airgun Market Segmentation?

The global airgun market is segmented on the basis of product, ammunition type, and accessories. Based on product, the airgun market is segmented into: Rifles and Pistols. On the basis of ammunition type, the market is segmented into: Airgun Pellets, Airgun BB’s, Big Bore Pellets, Hunting Pellets, Cleaning Pellets and Others. On the basis of accessories, the market is segmented into: Scopes, Sights, Mounts, Binoculars, Compressors, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Airgun Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global airgun market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The airgun market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

