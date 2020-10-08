Drone Motors Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future KDE Direct, MAD Components, NeuMotors, Nidec Corporation

The increasing use of drones for intelligence and surveillance activities, coupled with the rise in demand for multi-rotor drones due to ease-of-use and significant payload capacity, is triggering motors need, which accelerates the growth of the drone motors market. Moreover, a wide range of drone applications in agriculture, construction, military, oil & gas, and forestry are anticipated to create ample opportunities for the key players of drone motors market.

Leading Drone Motors Market Players:

ALIGN Corp.,Ltd., FAULHABER MICROMO, LLC., Hacker Motor USA, KDE Direct, MAD Components, NeuMotors, Nidec Corporation, SunnySky Motors (Zhong Shan Lang Yu Model Co. Ltd.), T-motor, X-TeamRC

The drone motors provide greater efficiency, thrust, and longevity for vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) for drones. Spurring sales of drones across the globe are the major driving factor for the drone motors market growth. Further, the rising of adoption drones in retail and logistics companies to provide the quickest product delivery to the consumers is also fueling the demand for the drone motors market.

The “Global Drone Motors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the drone motors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview drone motors market with detailed market segmentation as type, power, drone type, application, and geography. The global drone motors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drone motors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the drone motors market.

The global drone motors market is segmented on the basis of type, power, drone type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as brushless DC motor, brushed DC motor. On the basis of power the market is segmented as below 100 W, 100 W-200 W, above 200 W. On the basis of drone type the market is segmented as fixed wing, multi-rotor, single-rotor, fixed-wing hybrid. On the basis of application the market is segmented as commercial drones, consumer drones.

