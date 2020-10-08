String Inverter Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

The global string inverter market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

String inverter is a system that converts DC power into AC power. Inverters are considered to be the main part of the solar system. It is gaining popularity over central inverter (type of solar inverter) in small utility projects nearly less than 1 MW. Sting inverters are increasingly used in the commercial, industrial, and utility sectors in the past five years. More than one string inverter is present in the solar system, depending on the size of the system.

Rapid increase in commercial & residential activities across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the string inverter market. In addition, light weight, easy installation, high efficiency, and flexibility significantly contribute toward the growth of the global string inverter market. However, higher heat loss due to the larger size and absence of panel level monitoring are the key factors hampering the growth of the string inverter market globally. Conversely, government initiatives toward renewable and sustainable energy is expected to create potential growth opportunity for the key players operating in this market.

The global string inverters market is segmented on the basis of connection type, phase, end-use industry, and region. Depending on connection type, the market is categorized into on-grid and off-grid. On the basis of phase, it is bifurcated into single phase and three phase. By end-use industry, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial & industrial, and utilities. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Connection Type

– On-Grid

– Off-Grid

By Phase

– Single Phase

– Three Phase

By End-use Industry

– Residential

– Commercial & Industrial

– Utilities

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– SMA Technologies AG

– Fimer S.p.A.

– SolarEdge Technologies Ltd.

– Ginlong Technologies

– Siemens AG

– Delta Electronics Public Co., Ltd.

– Chint Group

– SolarMax

– Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

