Capnography Market 2020: Leading Competitors are BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, General Electric, Hamilton Bonaduz Ag, Koninklijke Philips

The global capnography market accounted for $393.93 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,181.55 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Capnography is a medical tool that measures concentration or partial pressure of excised or current carbon dioxide. During anesthesia and intensive care, it is mostly used to monitor CO2 in respiratory gases. It also helps to diagnose causes of respiratory distress, provide feedback on treatment effects in real time, and detect shocks.

Growth in prevalence of respiratory diseases, rise in surgeries, and increase in geriatric population boosts the market growth. In addition, expanded capnographs used in emergency rooms, endoscopic suites, on-site emergency, trauma areas, and X-ray rooms also boost the market growth. Rise in disposable income and increase in health-care investments by governments & private organizations are anticipated to propel the market growth.

In addition, rise in incidences of chronic conditions, such as cancer and diabetes, create a need for efficient medication delivery, thereby driving the market growth. According to the Cancer Research U.K., cancer results in highest number of deaths globally, which has raised clinical urgency to adopt advanced alternatives, such as capnography devices. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018, almost 1.7 million new cancer cases were registered in the U.S., while almost 0.6 million people died due to cancer.

Consequentially, growth in adoption of capnography in anesthesia administration in target applications, such as monitoring patients undergoing procedural sedation, intubated patients during patient transfer in hospitals, and in patient-controlled analgesia, is expected to boost the product demand during the forecast period. In addition, rise in application in surgical procedures such as hypoventilation, endotracheal tube placement, and esophageal intubation is anticipated to further drive the market growth.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases as a consequence of unhealthy lifestyles and high stress levels. Furthermore, incorporation of new reimbursement models for respiratory and monitoring solution procedures and stringent regulatory guidelines that are aimed toward medical efficacy, patient safety, and clinical efficiency are expected to drive the regional demand in the coming years. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period, owing to expeditiously improving healthcare systems and rise in healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding benefits of this technology.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. On the basis product, it is categorized into capnographs and capnography disposables. Capnograph is further subdivided mainstream capnographs, sidestream capnographs, and microstream capnographs. By application, the market is categorized into procedural sedation, pain management, emergency medicine, critical care, general floor, and others. By end-user, it is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global capnography market include BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, General Electric, Hamilton Bonaduz Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), MASIMO, Medtronic Plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Smiths Group plc. (Smiths Medical), SLE Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– Capnographs

o Mainstream Capnographs

o Sidestream Capnographs

o Microstream Capnographs

– Capnography Disposables

By Application

– Procedural Sedation

– Pain Management

– Emergency Medicine

– Critical Care

– General Floor

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory surgical centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

– Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

– General Electric

– Hamilton Bonaduz Ag

– Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

– MASIMO

– Medtronic Plc.

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Smiths Group plc. (Smiths Medical)

– SLE Ltd.

