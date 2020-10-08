Real-Time Payments Market – Major Technology Giants In Buzz Again | Fis, Fiserv, Mastercard

Real time payment is an alternative way to cash and check transactions and processes it in seconds. This type of payment improves efficiency, customer engagement, data transparency and accuracy. In addition to this, it provides 24/7 accessibility, streamlines the reconciliation processes and manages the risks. Real time payment provides control over cash flows to customers which benefits small businesses and consumers. It also provides an opportunity to the enterprise to shift to modern payment solution which supports multi-currency transaction and prevents them from fraud.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Real-Time Payments Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Real-Time Payments market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Real-Time Payments Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

ACI Worldwide (United States), FIS (United States), Fiserv (United States), MasterCard (United States), World line (France), PayPal (United States), Visa (United States), Apple (United States), Ant Financial (China) and Tmenos (Swtizerland)

Real-Time Payments the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.In addition, Real-Time Payments Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

The Real-Time Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), Others (Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), Business-to-Business (B2B))), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Industry vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and e-commerce, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Components (Solutions (Payment gateway, payment processing, payment security), Services (Professional, Managed))

Market Drivers

Benefits Such as Faster Availability of Funds and Receipt, Convenience are fuelling the Market Growth

Rising Need of Quick Clearance and Settlement of Money Transfer

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Payments in E Commerce, Retail Stores

Restraints

Cyber Security Concerns May Hamper the Market

Geographically World Real-Time Payments markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Real-Time Payments markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Real-Time Payments Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Real-Time Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Real-Time Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Real-Time Payments Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Real-Time Payments; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Real-Time Payments Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Real-Time Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

…………….

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Real-Time Payments market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Real-Time Payments market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Real-Time Payments market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

