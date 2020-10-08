Carboxylic Acid Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | BASF, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carboxylic Acid market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carboxylic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carboxylic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carboxylic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carboxylic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carboxylic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carboxylic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carboxylic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carboxylic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carboxylic Acid Market Research Report: BASF, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holdings, The Dow Chemical Company, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Ashok Alco – chem, Finetech Industry, Jiangsu Sopo Group, LyondellBasell Industries, OXEA, Shenyang Zhangming Chemical

Global Carboxylic Acid Market Segmentation by Product: Acetic

Valeric

Isovaleric

Formic

Propionic

Butyric

Isobutyric

Citric

Caproic

Stearic



Global Carboxylic Acid Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Goods

Lubricants

Agrochemicals

Textiles

Chemical Intermediates



The Carboxylic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carboxylic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carboxylic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carboxylic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carboxylic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carboxylic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carboxylic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carboxylic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carboxylic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Carboxylic Acid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acetic

1.4.3 Valeric

1.4.4 Isovaleric

1.4.5 Formic

1.4.6 Propionic

1.4.7 Butyric

1.4.8 Isobutyric

1.4.9 Citric

1.4.10 Caproic

1.4.11 Stearic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Animal Feed

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.5.6 Consumer Goods

1.5.7 Lubricants

1.5.8 Agrochemicals

1.5.9 Textiles

1.5.10 Chemical Intermediates

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Carboxylic Acid Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Carboxylic Acid, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Carboxylic Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Carboxylic Acid Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Carboxylic Acid Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Carboxylic Acid Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Carboxylic Acid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Carboxylic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carboxylic Acid Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Carboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Carboxylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carboxylic Acid Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carboxylic Acid Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carboxylic Acid Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Carboxylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Carboxylic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Carboxylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Carboxylic Acid Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Carboxylic Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Carboxylic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Carboxylic Acid by Country

6.1.1 North America Carboxylic Acid Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Carboxylic Acid by Country

7.1.1 Europe Carboxylic Acid Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Carboxylic Acid by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Carboxylic Acid Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Carboxylic Acid by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carboxylic Acid Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carboxylic Acid Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Carboxylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Celanese Corporation

11.2.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Celanese Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Celanese Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Celanese Corporation Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.2.5 Celanese Corporation Related Developments

11.3 Eastman Chemical Company

11.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.3.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Eastman Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Eastman Chemical Company Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.3.5 Eastman Chemical Company Related Developments

11.4 Perstorp Holdings

11.4.1 Perstorp Holdings Corporation Information

11.4.2 Perstorp Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Perstorp Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Perstorp Holdings Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.4.5 Perstorp Holdings Related Developments

11.5 The Dow Chemical Company

11.5.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 The Dow Chemical Company Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.5.5 The Dow Chemical Company Related Developments

11.6 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

11.6.1 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.6.5 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Related Developments

11.7 Ashok Alco – chem

11.7.1 Ashok Alco – chem Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ashok Alco – chem Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Ashok Alco – chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Ashok Alco – chem Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.7.5 Ashok Alco – chem Related Developments

11.8 Finetech Industry

11.8.1 Finetech Industry Corporation Information

11.8.2 Finetech Industry Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Finetech Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Finetech Industry Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.8.5 Finetech Industry Related Developments

11.9 Jiangsu Sopo Group

11.9.1 Jiangsu Sopo Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jiangsu Sopo Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Jiangsu Sopo Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jiangsu Sopo Group Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.9.5 Jiangsu Sopo Group Related Developments

11.10 LyondellBasell Industries

11.10.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 LyondellBasell Industries Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 LyondellBasell Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 LyondellBasell Industries Carboxylic Acid Products Offered

11.10.5 LyondellBasell Industries Related Developments

11.12 Shenyang Zhangming Chemical

11.12.1 Shenyang Zhangming Chemical Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shenyang Zhangming Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Shenyang Zhangming Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shenyang Zhangming Chemical Products Offered

11.12.5 Shenyang Zhangming Chemical Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Carboxylic Acid Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Carboxylic Acid Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Carboxylic Acid Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Carboxylic Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Carboxylic Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Carboxylic Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Carboxylic Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Carboxylic Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Carboxylic Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Carboxylic Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Carboxylic Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Carboxylic Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Carboxylic Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Carboxylic Acid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carboxylic Acid Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Carboxylic Acid Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

