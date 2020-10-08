Grow Lights Market to See Strong Investment Opportunity

Latest research document on ‘Grow Lights’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are General Electric Company (United States), LumiGrow (United States), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Hortilux Schréder b.v. (The Netherlands), Gavita International B.V. (The Netherlands), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Signify Holding (The Netherlands), Illumitex (United States), Platinum LED Lights LLC (United States), Hyperion Grow Lights (United Kingdom) and Kind LED Grow Lights (United States).

What is Grow Lights Market?

Grow lights units comprises of an array of LEDs which are specifically designed for horticultural applications which contains different types of LEDs along with different output power and wavelengths for required light spectrum & intensity for different types of plats for their growth. In addition, these lights are used for reducing the farming costs for indoor farming and farming in remote locations where the natural light is not sufficient for plants to grow properly. Increasing greenhouse plantation activities, increasing government initiatives to support LED lightings for agricultural purposes, increasing commercial greenhouse practices and indoor farming across different regions are some of the major factors aiding into the growth for gow light market.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (LED, HID, Fluorescent, Others), Application (Vertical Farming, Indoor Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Research, Aquaculture, Others), Installation (New, Retrofit), Power (Low Power, High Power), Spectrum (Full Spectrum, Partial Spectrum)

Market Influencing Trends:

Government Initiatives to Adopt Energy Efficient Technologies for Farming & Agriculture

Rising Shift Towards LED Lighting Over Traditional Lighting

Introduction of Smart Grow Lights with Wireless Control Feature

Growth Drivers:

Growing Commercial Greenhouse Practices & Urban Agriculture

Growing Demand for Supplemental Light for Farming in Remote Areas

Growing Awareness for Indoor Farming

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Energy Consumption and Heat Emission in HID Lamps

Opportunities:

The Legalisation of Cannabis Farming in North America

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Grow Lights Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Grow Lights market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Grow Lights Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Grow Lights; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Grow Lights Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Grow Lights market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

…………….

Key Development Activities:

Vendors in this market are developing innovative grow light solutions for specific application requirements in order to cater to the growing market demands. For instance, in February 2019, Osram launched Phytofy RL LED-based plant luminaire system for researchers for plant production in the greenhouse and vertical farms applications.

