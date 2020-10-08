Body Worn Camera Market – Segments Worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors

Latest research document on ‘Body Worn Camera’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Pinnacle Response Ltd. (United Kingdom), Pro-Vision (United States), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), Wolfcom Enterprises (United States), Veho (MUVI) (United Kingdom), Panasonic (Japan), Digital Ally (United States), Shenzhen AEE Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Safety Vision LLC (United States) and GoPro-Intrensic (United States).

What is Body Worn Camera Market?

Body-worn cameras are a small-sized camera that are clipped into the uniform and it is used to collect audio and video footage. The rapid adoption of the Body-Worn Camera is creating the potential to provide key evidence for cases, but it also improves the community relations and accountability of the product. It is the most advanced wearable device which helps in video capturing. Its major application is for the police officer, whom it provides the highest video and image quality, even in low-light resolution, and with an advanced wide-angle capability. The global body-worn camera market value is expected to reached near about USD ~990 million by FY2023.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Recording Type, Live Streaming Type), Application (Law Enforcement Agencies, Civil Usage), Storage (Memory Based, Cloud-Based), Distribution Channels (Online Sales Channels, Offline Sales Channels)

Market Influencing Trends:

High Adoption of the Body-Worn Camera with the Cloud Storage Features Across the Globe

Intense Market Rivalry Among Emerging Economies

Growth Drivers:

Development in Wearable Device Market

Improvement in The Security, Safety, And Decision-Making During Emergency Operations

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Consumer Awareness

Opportunities:

Technology Development in Consumer Electronics Market Across the Globe

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring in this market are expanding their footprints across new regions and highly investing various growth strategies such as adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new product launches. The major players are expanding in new areas with the expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail a competitive advantage through combined initiatives.

