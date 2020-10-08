LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Natural gas liquids namely propane, ethane, pentane plus, and butanes, among others are separated from the natural gas as liquids, through various procedures. These products are a good source of energy and is increasingly used in portable stoves, motor vehicles, laundries and other application areas. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market The global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026. Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market: Drivers and Restrains The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026. A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better. Market Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Segment by Type, Propane, Ethane, Isobutene, Others Segment by Application, Petrochemicals, Space Heating, Others Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market: Regional Analysis The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market: Market Segment by Product Type: , Propane, Ethane, Isobutene, Others Market Segment by Application: , Petrochemicals, Space Heating, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

1.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Propane

1.2.3 Ethane

1.2.4 Isobutene

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Space Heating

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production

3.4.1 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production

3.5.1 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production

3.6.1 China Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production

3.7.1 Japan Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Business

7.1 ExxonMobil Corp.

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Chesapeake Energy Corp.

7.2.1 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BP Plc

7.3.1 BP Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 BP Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BP Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 BP Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Range Resources Corp.

7.4.1 Range Resources Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Range Resources Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Range Resources Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Range Resources Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

7.5.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SM Energy

7.6.1 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SM Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ConocoPhillips Company

7.7.1 ConocoPhillips Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 ConocoPhillips Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ConocoPhillips Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 ConocoPhillips Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Swift Energy Company

7.8.1 Swift Energy Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Swift Energy Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Swift Energy Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Swift Energy Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Equinor

7.9.1 Equinor Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Equinor Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Equinor Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Equinor Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Linn Energy LLC

7.10.1 Linn Energy LLC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Linn Energy LLC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Linn Energy LLC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Linn Energy LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Chevron Corp.

7.11.1 Chevron Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Chevron Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Chevron Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Chevron Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Canadian Natural Resources Limited

7.12.1 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

7.13.1 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Alkcon Corp.

7.14.1 Alkcon Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Alkcon Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Alkcon Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Alkcon Corp. Main Business and Markets Served 8 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

8.4 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Distributors List

9.3 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

