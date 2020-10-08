Artificial Food Dyes Market by Type and Application to 2028

Food manufacturers commence to utilize food colors to increase food standard. A visual aspect of the product is one of the key factors in customer’s judgment. To enhance the appearance of food and beverages, artificial food dyes are applied. It is prepared from coal tar or petroleum or crude oil, it is longer-lasting than natural dyes due to this is frequently chosen over the (Natural) dyes. Exceptional characteristics of artificial food dyes include better solubility, brightness & availability in the numerous range of colors. It also known as non-natural food dyes. Primary applications of artificial food dyes are used for protecting flavors & vitamins from the damage of light, to enhance attractiveness, for the artistic purpose, to improve test and maintain the nutritional value of food and many more. Moreover, it has the wide range of application across the end-use sector such as food and beverages, bakery, Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen product, Meat product, pet food and among others

Regulations for the artificial food dyes varies from regions to region. Some of the key regulations for artificial food dyes are: Food and Drug Act, EU regulation for Food or flavoring- EU 872/2012, National Food Safety Stan- GB2760-2011, NOM for confectionery products, Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU) and Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), among others.

Rising demand to wellness food (clean label products)

Increasing demand for clean label products and logical and technological advancements in the food and beverages industry are some of the key factors anticipated to drive the global artificial food dyes consumption. Moreover, high brightness as product compared to its original state coupled with improved stability, also test- at the commercial level is another major factors expected to boost the growth of artificial food dyes market across food & beverage industries at globe level.

Rising awareness pertaining to health safety among consumers is a key restraint for the global artificial food dyes market. Moreover, regulations by food agencies, such as FDA, will also hamper the demand for artificial food dyes in the market.

Global Artificial Food Dyes Market: Segmentation

The global artificial food dyes market can be segmented on the basis of product color type, product state, application and region.

On the basis of color type, the global artificial food dyes market can be segmented as:

Blue

Green

Red

Yellow

Others

On the basis of state of product, the global artificial food dyes market can be segmented as:

Liquids

Powders

Gels

Pastes

On the basis of application or end-use, the global artificial food dyes market can be segmented as:

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Products

Dairy & Frozen product

Nutraceutical

Global Artificial Food dyes Market: Regional Outlook

The global artificial food dyes market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan. The consumption of artificial food dyes in the market varies from region to region, depending on the population. Asia Pacific, owing to its huge consumer base and increasing demand for the food & beverages industry, is expected to represent a significant market share in the global artificial food dyes market over the forecast period. Whereas, Europe and North America are anticipated to have a saturated market growth rate, owing to maturity of the market.

The global artificial dyes market is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers around the globe. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are also expected to represent good signs of growth over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Food dyes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global artificial food dyes market include

Rung International,

GNT Group,

Wells,

Richardson & company,

Christopher Hansen’s Laboratory Company,

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.,

Alliance Organics LLP,

Chromatech Incorporated,

Sunfoodtech and RED sun dye Chem,

