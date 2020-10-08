Smart Hospitals Market Development, Application, Key Opportunity and Forecast to 2026
The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”
The report covers:
- Global Smart Hospitals Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Segmentation of the Global Smart Hospitals Market
By Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
By Application
- Electronic Health Records (EHR)
- Remote Medicine Engagement
- Clinical Workflow
- Medical Assistance
- Others
By Connectivity
- Wired
- Wireless
By Technology
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things
- Cloud Computing
- Big Data
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Hemodialysis Bloodline Systems Market
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market
Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market
Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Pain Management Devices Market
Europe Urinary Catheters Market
