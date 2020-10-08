Smart parking systems are gaining focus in terms of investments, adoption, and implementation across the globe. Major developments are seen in developed countries, but even developing countries have started implementing or are planning to implement smart technologies in their traditional parking systems. Germany, U.K., France, U.S., and Japan are few of the major countries which have successfully deployed smart parking systems and are relishing the benefits of easier and efficient parking systems.

Off-street parking site is a parking facility which does not interact with the traffic flow on the road. Off-street smart parking solutions are majorly utilized by governments and municipalities, corporate institutions, commercial institutions and transport facilities. Globally off-street parking is considered as a cost-effective and convenient parking solution. Off-street parking accounts for higher demand for smart parking systems due to rising concerns for secure and open walking space for pedestrians leading to increase in construction of parking lots and garages. The off-street segment for parking site segment for smart parking systems is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR growth of 16.3% in the forecast period.

Some of The Major Players In Smart Parking Market: Amano McGann, Inc., Cisco, Smart Parking Ltd., Urbiotica, SKIDATA AG, Nedap NV, Kapsch, Xerox Corp., Parkmobile, LLC, SWARCO AG

Technological advancements such as use of mobile applications for parking guidance systems, enhanced ticketing and payment solutions and significant growth in adoption of smart parking systems by commercial and corporate institutions are the factors expected to boost the demand for off-street parking management system market. This type of parking is beneficial to both short as well as long term parking users. However, high initial deployment cost of off-street parking systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The off-street parking segment leads the global smart parking systems market currently and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

