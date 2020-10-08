Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Arkema, BASF, Braskem

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioplastics and Biopolymers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastics and Biopolymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Research Report: Arkema, BASF, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont

Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-PE

Bio-PET

PLA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

Regenerated Cellulose

PHA



Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Bottles

Agriculture



The Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bioplastics and Biopolymers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bioplastics and Biopolymers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bioplastics and Biopolymers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bio-PE

1.4.3 Bio-PET

1.4.4 PLA

1.4.5 Starch Blends

1.4.6 Biodegradable Polyesters

1.4.7 Regenerated Cellulose

1.4.8 PHA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Bottles

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bioplastics and Biopolymers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Country

6.1.1 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arkema

11.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Arkema Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

11.1.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 Braskem

11.3.1 Braskem Corporation Information

11.3.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Braskem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Braskem Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

11.3.5 Braskem Related Developments

11.4 NatureWorks

11.4.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

11.4.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 NatureWorks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

11.4.5 NatureWorks Related Developments

11.5 Novamont

11.5.1 Novamont Corporation Information

11.5.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Novamont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Novamont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products Offered

11.5.5 Novamont Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bioplastics and Biopolymers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

