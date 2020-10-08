Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Arkema, Dupont, NatureWorks
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioplastic Packaging Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastic Packaging Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Research Report: Arkema, Dupont, NatureWorks, Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, Novamont, Reverdia, Solvay, Corbion, Genomatica, Lanzatech
Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-Degradable Material
Non-Biodegradable Material
Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Segmentation by Application: Plastic Bottles
Food Packaging
Others
The Bioplastic Packaging Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bioplastic Packaging Material market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bioplastic Packaging Material industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Bioplastic Packaging Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Bio-Degradable Material
1.4.3 Non-Biodegradable Material
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Plastic Bottles
1.5.3 Food Packaging
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Bioplastic Packaging Material Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Bioplastic Packaging Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bioplastic Packaging Material Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Bioplastic Packaging Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Bioplastic Packaging Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Bioplastic Packaging Material Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material by Country
6.1.1 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material by Country
7.1.1 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Bioplastic Packaging Material by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Arkema
11.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information
11.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Arkema Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.1.5 Arkema Related Developments
11.2 Dupont
11.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information
11.2.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Dupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Dupont Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.2.5 Dupont Related Developments
11.3 NatureWorks
11.3.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
11.3.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 NatureWorks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 NatureWorks Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.3.5 NatureWorks Related Developments
11.4 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group
11.4.1 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Corporation Information
11.4.2 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.4.5 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Related Developments
11.5 Novamont
11.5.1 Novamont Corporation Information
11.5.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Novamont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Novamont Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.5.5 Novamont Related Developments
11.6 Reverdia
11.6.1 Reverdia Corporation Information
11.6.2 Reverdia Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Reverdia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Reverdia Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.6.5 Reverdia Related Developments
11.7 Solvay
11.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information
11.7.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Solvay Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.7.5 Solvay Related Developments
11.8 Corbion
11.8.1 Corbion Corporation Information
11.8.2 Corbion Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Corbion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Corbion Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.8.5 Corbion Related Developments
11.9 Genomatica
11.9.1 Genomatica Corporation Information
11.9.2 Genomatica Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Genomatica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Genomatica Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.9.5 Genomatica Related Developments
11.10 Lanzatech
11.10.1 Lanzatech Corporation Information
11.10.2 Lanzatech Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Lanzatech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Lanzatech Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered
11.10.5 Lanzatech Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bioplastic Packaging Material Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
