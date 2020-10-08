Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Arkema, Dupont, NatureWorks

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioplastic Packaging Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastic Packaging Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Research Report: Arkema, Dupont, NatureWorks, Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, Novamont, Reverdia, Solvay, Corbion, Genomatica, Lanzatech

Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-Degradable Material

Non-Biodegradable Material



Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Segmentation by Application: Plastic Bottles

Food Packaging

Others



The Bioplastic Packaging Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bioplastic Packaging Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bioplastic Packaging Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bioplastic Packaging Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bio-Degradable Material

1.4.3 Non-Biodegradable Material

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Plastic Bottles

1.5.3 Food Packaging

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bioplastic Packaging Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bioplastic Packaging Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bioplastic Packaging Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bioplastic Packaging Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bioplastic Packaging Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bioplastic Packaging Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material by Country

6.1.1 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bioplastic Packaging Material by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arkema

11.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Arkema Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.1.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.2 Dupont

11.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Dupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Dupont Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.2.5 Dupont Related Developments

11.3 NatureWorks

11.3.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

11.3.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 NatureWorks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 NatureWorks Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.3.5 NatureWorks Related Developments

11.4 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group

11.4.1 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.4.5 Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group Related Developments

11.5 Novamont

11.5.1 Novamont Corporation Information

11.5.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Novamont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Novamont Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.5.5 Novamont Related Developments

11.6 Reverdia

11.6.1 Reverdia Corporation Information

11.6.2 Reverdia Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Reverdia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Reverdia Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.6.5 Reverdia Related Developments

11.7 Solvay

11.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.7.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Solvay Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.7.5 Solvay Related Developments

11.8 Corbion

11.8.1 Corbion Corporation Information

11.8.2 Corbion Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Corbion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Corbion Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.8.5 Corbion Related Developments

11.9 Genomatica

11.9.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

11.9.2 Genomatica Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Genomatica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Genomatica Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.9.5 Genomatica Related Developments

11.10 Lanzatech

11.10.1 Lanzatech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lanzatech Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Lanzatech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Lanzatech Bioplastic Packaging Material Products Offered

11.10.5 Lanzatech Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bioplastic Packaging Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

