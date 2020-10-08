Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | BASF, Ecolab, Kemira

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report: BASF, Ecolab, Kemira, Solenis, AkzoNobel, GE(Baker Hughes), Lonza, DowDupont, Snf Floerger, Suez

Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation by Product: Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Anti-foaming Agents

PH Adjusters & Stabilizers



Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper



The Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Coagulants & Flocculants

1.4.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.4.4 Scale Inhibitors

1.4.5 Biocides & Disinfectants

1.4.6 Chelating Agents

1.4.7 Anti-foaming Agents

1.4.8 PH Adjusters & Stabilizers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Municipal

1.5.3 Power

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Mining

1.5.6 Chemical

1.5.7 Food & Beverage

1.5.8 Pulp & Paper

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals by Country

6.1.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Ecolab

11.2.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Ecolab Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Ecolab Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.2.5 Ecolab Related Developments

11.3 Kemira

11.3.1 Kemira Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Kemira Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Kemira Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.3.5 Kemira Related Developments

11.4 Solenis

11.4.1 Solenis Corporation Information

11.4.2 Solenis Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Solenis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Solenis Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.4.5 Solenis Related Developments

11.5 AkzoNobel

11.5.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.5.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 AkzoNobel Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.5.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

11.6 GE(Baker Hughes)

11.6.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

11.6.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.6.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Related Developments

11.7 Lonza

11.7.1 Lonza Corporation Information

11.7.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Lonza Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Lonza Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.7.5 Lonza Related Developments

11.8 DowDupont

11.8.1 DowDupont Corporation Information

11.8.2 DowDupont Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 DowDupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 DowDupont Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.8.5 DowDupont Related Developments

11.9 Snf Floerger

11.9.1 Snf Floerger Corporation Information

11.9.2 Snf Floerger Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Snf Floerger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Snf Floerger Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.9.5 Snf Floerger Related Developments

11.10 Suez

11.10.1 Suez Corporation Information

11.10.2 Suez Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Suez Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Suez Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

11.10.5 Suez Related Developments













12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”