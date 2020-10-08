Paper Coating Materials Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Imerys, Omya, BASF

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Paper Coating Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paper Coating Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paper Coating Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paper Coating Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paper Coating Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paper Coating Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paper Coating Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paper Coating Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paper Coating Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paper Coating Materials Market Research Report: Imerys, Omya, BASF, Penford, Michelman, Air Products And Chemicals, Avebe, DowDupont, Mondo Minerals, Roquette

Global Paper Coating Materials Market Segmentation by Product: GCC

PCC

Kaolin clay

Talc

Starch

SB latex

Titanium dioxide

Wax



Global Paper Coating Materials Market Segmentation by Application: 1. Coated 1

2. Coated 2

3. Coated 3

4. Coated 4



The Paper Coating Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paper Coating Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paper Coating Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paper Coating Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paper Coating Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paper Coating Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paper Coating Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paper Coating Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper Coating Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Paper Coating Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 GCC

1.4.3 PCC

1.4.4 Kaolin clay

1.4.5 Talc

1.4.6 Starch

1.4.7 SB latex

1.4.8 Titanium dioxide

1.4.9 Wax

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 1. Coated 1

1.5.3 2. Coated 2

1.5.4 3. Coated 3

1.5.5 4. Coated 4

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Paper Coating Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Paper Coating Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Paper Coating Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Paper Coating Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper Coating Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Paper Coating Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Paper Coating Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Paper Coating Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Paper Coating Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paper Coating Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Paper Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Paper Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Paper Coating Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Paper Coating Materials by Country

6.1.1 North America Paper Coating Materials Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Paper Coating Materials by Country

7.1.1 Europe Paper Coating Materials Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Paper Coating Materials by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Paper Coating Materials Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Paper Coating Materials by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Imerys

11.1.1 Imerys Corporation Information

11.1.2 Imerys Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Imerys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Imerys Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.1.5 Imerys Related Developments

11.2 Omya

11.2.1 Omya Corporation Information

11.2.2 Omya Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Omya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Omya Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.2.5 Omya Related Developments

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF Related Developments

11.4 Penford

11.4.1 Penford Corporation Information

11.4.2 Penford Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Penford Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Penford Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.4.5 Penford Related Developments

11.5 Michelman

11.5.1 Michelman Corporation Information

11.5.2 Michelman Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Michelman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Michelman Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.5.5 Michelman Related Developments

11.6 Air Products And Chemicals

11.6.1 Air Products And Chemicals Corporation Information

11.6.2 Air Products And Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Air Products And Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Air Products And Chemicals Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.6.5 Air Products And Chemicals Related Developments

11.7 Avebe

11.7.1 Avebe Corporation Information

11.7.2 Avebe Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Avebe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Avebe Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.7.5 Avebe Related Developments

11.8 DowDupont

11.8.1 DowDupont Corporation Information

11.8.2 DowDupont Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 DowDupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 DowDupont Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.8.5 DowDupont Related Developments

11.9 Mondo Minerals

11.9.1 Mondo Minerals Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mondo Minerals Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Mondo Minerals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mondo Minerals Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.9.5 Mondo Minerals Related Developments

11.10 Roquette

11.10.1 Roquette Corporation Information

11.10.2 Roquette Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Roquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Roquette Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

11.10.5 Roquette Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Paper Coating Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Paper Coating Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Paper Coating Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”