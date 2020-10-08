Pigging Valves Market Growth Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape 2020-2027 | Frontier Valve International, Hartmann Valves, Jag Valves, PBM Valve, Phoenix Specialty, Pigging Solutions

The “Global Pigging Valves Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pigging valves market with detailed market segmentation by of product type, technology type, industry vertical, and geography. The global pigging valves market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pigging valves market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The pigging valves find use in pipeline cleaning and maintenance devices by means of a pig device which travels through the line. The automated pigging systems today eliminate the need for blowing down vent pipeline content and pig barrel repeatedly during the process, thereby, reducing the labor cost is gaining momentum among the market players in the developed regions.

The pigging valves market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as modernization of existing infrastructure coupled with growing investments in oil exploration activities and refineries. Moreover, growing import and export of crude oil between countries is another major factor driving the pigging valves market. However, environmental concern associated with manual pigging valve system may hinder the market growth.

The global pigging valves market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as bypass pigging valve and shutoff pigging valve. On the basis of the technology type, the market is segmented as ultrasonic pigging and magnetic flux pigging. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, petrochemical, power generation, and others.

Pigging Valves Market – Company Profiles

The List of Companies

Argus Machine Co. Ltd.

Frontier Valve International

Hartmann Valves GmbH

Jag Valves

PBM Valve

Phoenix Specialty, Inc. (PSI)

Pigging Solutions

Pipetech Corporation

Sofis valve operation

Tiger Valve Company

