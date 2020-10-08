Handheld Ultrasound Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales | Drivers Analysis Research Report 2020-2026

Rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases will be the key driving factor in the global handheld ultrasound market growth in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that will influence the market in its report, titled “Handheld Ultrasound Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Urology/Gynaecology, Cardiology, Trauma, Oncology, Musculoskeletal), By Technology (2D scanner, 3D scanner), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers, Diagnostic centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Handheld ultrasound (HUD) is the latest innovation in the portable ultrasound technology. These devices can be divided into three categories of laptops, hand-carried systems, and handheld systems.

Leading Players operating in the Handheld Ultrasound Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel the Global Handheld Ultrasound Market Revenue

According to the WHO, by 2020, prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to rise by 57%. This will increase the demand pressure on healthcare systems all over the world, particularly in the developing nations. In this backdrop, handheld ultrasound devices will play a major role in complementing other diagnostic techniques. As a result, the global handheld ultrasound market is slated for considerable growth as chronic diseases become more widespread in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Urology/Gynaecology

Cardiology

Trauma

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Others

By Technology

2D scanner

3D scanner

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

