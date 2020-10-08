Immunology Biosimilars Market by Growth, Analysis, Insights, Industry Research Report, Segments, Share, Size, Demand, Developments upto 2026

The global immunology biosimilars market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Immunology Biosimilars Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Disease (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Arthritis), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other immunology biosimilars market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report:

Novartis

Pfizer

Mylan N.V.

AbbVie

STADA MENA

Celltrion Healthcare Co.,Ltd.

KBI Biopharma

Amgen

The report also classifies the market on the basis of disease, into arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. At present inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis together account for a major portion of the market. The segments are anticipated to expand during the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the cost-effectiveness of biosimilar they have become the preferred method to treat these diseases. This would also boost the global immunology biosimilars market.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive the Market

Cheaper pricing of biosimilar drugs compared to biologics and increasing healthcare expenditure are some factors expected to drive the market. Moreover, expiry of patents of some biologics such as Humira, Enbrel, and others is likely to fuel the demand for biosimilar drugs.

The complex manufacturing process of biosimilars and stringent regulations for approval of biosimilar products are some key factors that may restrain the market. Moreover, the slow adoption of a biosimilar in developing nations is hampering the growth rate in the market.

