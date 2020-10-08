Cyber security as a Service Market Development Study: Big changes will have a big Impact |NortonLifeLock,MCAFEE,Trend Micro,Cisco Systems

Latest research document on ‘Cyber security as a Service’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are NortonLifeLock (United States),MCAFEE (United States),Trend Micro (Japan),Cisco Systems (United States),Fortinet (United States),Armor (United States),AT&T (United States),BAE Systems (United Kingdom),Capgemini (France),Radware (Israel)

What isCyber security as a Service Market?

Cybersecurity is becoming one of the critical business requirements for all organizations across various industries and global geographic locations. There is an increasing number of leading companies that are facing a huge volume of cyber threats that are highly-sophisticated and targeted to their businesses. In this industry, the leading players are adopting various growth strategies to enhance their market competency to managed security services. Their growing demand for telecom network infrastructure security for the growing malware & phishing activities are projected. Though, this market is estimated to witness a slow decline in the growth during in coming years but it is expected to rise with a healthy step after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Enterprise Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Network Security), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Industry Verticals (IT and Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Defense/Government), Organizations Size (Small and Medium Size Organizations, Large Size Organizations), Offerings (Solutions {UTM, IDS/IPS, DLP, IAM, SIEM, DDoS, Risk & Compliance, Others}, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services})

Market Influencing Trends:

Rapid Adoption of IoT & BYOD Trend among Organisations

Growth Drivers

With the increasing needs over the identity verification requirements while the crisis is driving the demand cybersecurity for remote workers in terms of the reduction of the related cyber threats amid coronavirus outbreak. With the emerging technologies in the various sector banking, retail, information technology, defense, and automotive sectors have offered new capabilities, automation, and ease of working.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Huge Implementation Cost of Security Systems and Technology

Opportunities

Rising crises COVID-19 pandemic in the risk of increased cyber-attacks because of high dependency on digital tools. An increasing number of hacking campaigns on the growing regions such as the United States, Japan, Russia, and China.

Huge Availability on Third-Party Data Storage and Cloud-Based Services

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market is highly fragmented there is a huge number of major vendors that are focusing on high production technologies, improving efficiency and service life. With the increasing number of opportunities across the globe which is captured by tracking the ongoing process improvement and financial flexibility to invest in business strategies.

