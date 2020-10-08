LED Flip Chip Market Growth Cycle to Mitigate New Business Opportunity

Latest research document on ‘LED Flip Chip’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Lumileds (Netherlands),Ledrise ltd. (China),Samsung (South Korea),LG Innotek (South Korea),Genesis Photonics (China),OSRAM (Germany),Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea),Nichia (Japan),EPISTAR (Taiwan),Cree (United States)

What isLED Flip Chip Market?

LED flip chips are LEDs where the semiconductor has been flipped over. In LED flip chip semiconductor is connected by multiple paths to the anode and cathode so that the mechanical robustness is reinforced, avoiding the fragility of the individual bounding. Flip chip assembly is much smaller than a traditional carrier-based system in which the chip sits directly on the circuit board. In LED flip chips, a direct contact with the anodes and cathodes allows the more efficient evacuation of heat.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (1.4mm, 1.1mm), Application (Mobile Phones, Automobiles, Daylight Lamps, High Power Lighting Devices, Others), Power Range (Low and Mid Power, High Power)

Market Influencing Trends:

Demand for Automotive Lighting Applications

Growth Drivers

Faster Thermal Dissipation Rate on Each Diode

Longer Life Compare to Ordinary COB LED

Producing Better Lighting Specification than Other Same 450 Ma Current LED Products

Restraints that are major highlights:

Not Suitable For Easy Replacement or Manual Installation

Restricted To Premium Products

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption in General Lighting Applications

Helps To Cost Reduction of Production Process

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

