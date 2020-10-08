LED Light Bulbs for Residential Industry& Technological Innovation: Major Players Hitting the Reset Button

Latest research document on ‘LED Light Bulbs for Residential’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are OSRAM (Germany),GE Lighting (United States),Philips Lighting (Netherlands),Acuity Brands (United States),Cree (United States),Eaton (Ireland),Nichia Corporation (Japan),Leviton (United States),Ilumi (China),LIFX (Australia),Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea),Foshan Electrical & Lighting (China),Everlight Electronics (Taiwan)

What isLED Light Bulbs for Residential Market?

The latest technology in a light bulb is LED that is the short form for â€œLight Emitting Diode.â€ LEDs give out more light and are mounted within the diffuser lenses which help in spreading the light over a wider area. LED bulbs once used to be for specialty lamps but now can be fitted into standard screw-in connectors in many lamps and sockets. These bulbs are way more long-lasting and efficient in comparison to other bulbs available. Due to the focus of light in one direction these bulbs prove to be great for any specific workplace or area. These LED light bulbs can ideally be used in reading lamps, lighting rooms, under cabinet lighting, decorative lighting and task lights. Moreover, the LED light bulbs are heat resistant and do not heat up, unlike other light bulbs. Growing advancement in technology has reduced the costs of the LED light bulbs hence making it cost-effective than the available bulbs in the market. With this continuing trend, the LED light bulbs are further being designed for more and more applications.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Standard, Decorative, Globe, Reflector, Linear, Others), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Lumen Type (1500 â€“ 3000 Lumens, 2000 â€“ 4000 Lumens, 3000 â€“ 6000 Lumens, 4000 â€“ 8000 Lumens, 5000 â€“ 10,000 Lumens), Color Temperature (Soft White or Warm White, Bright White or Cool White, Daylight), By Room (Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Others), Base Type (Screw, Bayonet, Bi-Pin, Wedge, Twist-Lock)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase in the Trend of Having the Kitchen Space to a Minimum and Also Maintaining Optimum Efficiency

Rising Demand for Residential Spaces That Are Equipped With Efficient and Long Lasting Featured LED Bulbs

Growth Drivers

Growing awareness about LED Bulbs in Households

Increase in the Spending on Commercials Regarding Manageable, Stylish And technical LED Bulbs for Residential Purposes

Growth in Developed and Developing Nations with Rising in Disposable Income

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Costs, High Maintenance, and Delicacy Regarding the LED Bulbs

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Rapid Expansion of the Construction Sector

Growing Global Smart City Initiatives Attracting Huge Technology Investments

Increase in Residential Building Tie-Ups with Governmental Expenditures on Infrastructural Development

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

