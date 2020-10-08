GPS Anti-Jamming Market Future Opportunities with Growth Trends by 2027 – L3HARRIS Technologies, Cobham, BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Lockheed Martin

According to our latest market study on “GPS Anti-Jamming Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis –By Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade), Anti-Jamming Technique (Nulling Technique, Beam Steering Technique, and Civilian Techniques), Application (Flight Control, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Position Navigation & Timing, Targeting, and Casualty Evacuation), and End User (Military and Civilian),” the market was valued at US$4,036.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,523.7million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The global GPS anti-jamming market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. North America holds the largest share of the marketas countries in the region have strong military departments; the US, Canadian, and Mexican military forces have adopted various advanced technologies to provide soldiers a enhanced version of products and solutions. The US is an undisputed world leader with a robust military base.Mexico invests ~US$ 5,000 million in defense annually, and such proactive investments make it the third nation with a large number of troops in the world.

Presently, the US is the world’s worst affected country due to this outbreak. It is one of the largest markets for GPS anti-jamming,with the military sector being a major consumer due to stringent government/industry regulations regarding safety standards and escalating number of attacks.The ongoing slump in commercial infrastructure development activities and new defense projects across the US, Canada, and Mexico is further impacting the demand for GPS anti-jamming products in a negative manner. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US is going to impact the GPS anti-jamming market growth in North America region in a negative manner for the next few quarters.

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market: Competitive Landscape: L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.,Cobham Limited,BAE SYSTEMS PLC,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Raytheon Technologies,Thales Group,FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.,NovAtel Inc.,Mayflower Communications,infiniDome Ltd.

