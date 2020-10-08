Revenue Assurance Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – AMDOCS, Araxxe, Itron, Sandvine, SIGOS, SUBEX, Tata Consultancy Services, TEOCO, TransUnion, XINTEC

Revenue Assurance Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Revenue Assurance Market.

Revenue assurance is a set of activities or principles that allows organizations to capture revenue for the products services provided or sold accurately. Instead of rectifying financial errors after they have occurred, or correcting them at all, revenue assurance principles enable companies to observe and fix present revenue leakage points through networks, intermediate client and customer-facing systems and right the data before it reaches the organization’s billing systems.

The increase in the generation of transaction data, rise in the internet penetration, development of SMEs providing digital solutions for service delivery, increasing subscription-based business models, and acceptance of advanced technologies, such as IoT, big data and ML are some of the major factors driving the growth of the revenue assurance market. Furthermore, the increasingly complex business environment & practices and the necessity to adhere to numerous revenue streams are some factors anticipated to boost the growth of the revenue assurance market.

The reports cover key developments in the Revenue Assurance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Revenue Assurance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Revenue Assurance market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AMDOCS

Araxxe

Itron, Inc.

Sandvine

SIGOS GmbH

SUBEX

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

TEOCO

TransUnion

XINTEC

The “Global Revenue Assurance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Revenue Assurance market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Revenue Assurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Revenue Assurance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global revenue assurance market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as telecom, utilities, BFSI, hospitality, others

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Revenue Assurance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Revenue Assurance Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Revenue Assurance market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Revenue Assurance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Revenue Assurance Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Revenue Assurance Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Revenue Assurance Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Revenue Assurance Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

