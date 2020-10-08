Global Specialty Fluids Market Research Report – Growth Analysis Predicted at CAGR of 5.5%, Impact of Covid 19 and New Prospects Covered

Global Specialty Fluids Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Specialty Fluids market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2020-2023

About Specialty Fluids

Specialty fluids contain hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), polyethylene glycol, alcohol ethoxylates, isoparaffins, and other products that have low boiling points and exhibit low surface tension. They offer excellent solvent retention and superior performance. In addition, they exhibit low viscosity, nonflammability, excellent chemical and thermal stability, low toxicity, and ease of recovery by distillation.

Our analysts forecast the global specialty fluids market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2020-2023

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Cabot Corporation, DowDuPont, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Solvay, The Chemours Company

Market Segment of Specialty Fluids Industry:

Market driver

Growing chemical industry in APAC

Market challenge

Volatility in crude oil prices

Market trend

Increasing investments in CSP technology

