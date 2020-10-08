Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Will Surge at 3.6% CAGR to Reach 1815.1 Million US$ by the End of 2027

The global Extra Virgin Olive Oil market size is projected to reach US$ 1815.1 million by 2027, from US$ 1465.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

The global Extra Virgin Olive Oil report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Extra Virgin Olive Oil report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Extra Virgin Olive Oil market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Cold Pressed

Flavored

Virgin

Blended

Others

By Application:

Cooking

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Fuel

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Extra Virgin Olive Oil market are:

Agro Sevilla Group

SALOV North America

Star Fine Foods – Borges

Grupo Ybarra Alimentación

DEOLEO

SOVENA

Carapelli Firenze

…

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1.2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Cold Pressed

1.2.3 Flavored

1.2.4 Virgin

1.2.5 Blended

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cooking

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Fuel

1.4 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Industry

1.6 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Trends

2 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Extra Virgin Olive Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Extra Virgin Olive Oil Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extra Virgin Olive Oil Business

6.1 Agro Sevilla Group

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Agro Sevilla Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Agro Sevilla Group Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Agro Sevilla Group Products Offered

6.1.5 Agro Sevilla Group Recent Development

6.2 SALOV North America

6.2.1 SALOV North America Corporation Information

6.2.2 SALOV North America Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 SALOV North America Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SALOV North America Products Offered

6.2.5 SALOV North America Recent Development

6.3 Star Fine Foods – Borges

6.3.1 Star Fine Foods – Borges Corporation Information

6.3.2 Star Fine Foods – Borges Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Star Fine Foods – Borges Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Star Fine Foods – Borges Products Offered

6.3.5 Star Fine Foods – Borges Recent Development

6.4 Grupo Ybarra Alimentación

6.4.1 Grupo Ybarra Alimentación Corporation Information

6.4.2 Grupo Ybarra Alimentación Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Grupo Ybarra Alimentación Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Grupo Ybarra Alimentación Products Offered

6.4.5 Grupo Ybarra Alimentación Recent Development

6.5 DEOLEO

6.5.1 DEOLEO Corporation Information

6.5.2 DEOLEO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 DEOLEO Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 DEOLEO Products Offered

6.5.5 DEOLEO Recent Development

6.6 SOVENA

6.6.1 SOVENA Corporation Information

6.6.2 SOVENA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 SOVENA Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SOVENA Products Offered

6.6.5 SOVENA Recent Development

6.7 Carapelli Firenze

6.6.1 Carapelli Firenze Corporation Information

6.6.2 Carapelli Firenze Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Carapelli Firenze Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Carapelli Firenze Products Offered

6.7.5 Carapelli Firenze Recent Development

…

