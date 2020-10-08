Gamut of recent developments underpins growth for Calcium Formate market 2019 to 2029

The presented market report on the global Calcium Formate market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Calcium Formate market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Calcium Formate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Calcium Formate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Calcium Formate market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Calcium Formate market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Calcium Formate Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Calcium Formate market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Calcium Formate market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The calcium formate market remains highly fragmented in nature, with significant barriers to new entrants. While new product developments and launches remain key strategies of leading players, the focus also remains strong on collaborations with mid-sized industries to materialize their long-term manufacturing and distribution goals.

Leading players have a robust occupancy and distribution in developed as well as developing markets, collectively accounting for approximately 40% calcium formate sales. The strategies employed by leading players continue to contradict the ones put in action by mid-level players.

‘Buy and build’ remains a key strategy for the market leaders, as their efforts are geared towards strengthening their global footprint with the help of sound infrastructures and streamlined distribution. These players cater to niche applications in key industry sectors including electronics, construction, coatings, oil and gas, rubber, and water treatment.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Calcium Formate Market?

Calcium formate has been fast replacing calcium chloride as a setting-accelerator in the construction industry, in light if its key attributes such as preventing corrosion in steel reinforcements, enhancing strength of cement mortar. This, coupled with the notable rise in the construction and infrastructure development activities in developing economies, continues to sustain the demand for calcium formate.

Adoption of calcium formate in the manufacturing and processing industries has gained a remarkable uptick in recent years, as an ideal additive to stymie corrosion in wire casting and molding operations.

Advancements in the animal nutrition industry has meant that the demand for effective feed additives to achieve superior conversion rate is on the rise, which has reflected on the adoption of calcium formate as an additive in feed pre-mixes, to enhance their metabolism and digestive health.

Demand for calcium formate has also gained a significant momentum among automakers, as the compound enhances the conveyance of gas to airbags when blended with ammonium nitrate. The focus on passenger safety as the top priority among automakers, and the efficiency of calcium formate in boosting functionality of airbags, have collectively favored the market growth in recent years.

As governments across the globe take measures to phase outgrowth-boosting antibiotics to ensure animal welfare safety, feed manufacturers are including calcium formate as a preservative to lower the pH level and enhance the gut health in animals.

What are the Key Challenges Encountered by Stakeholders Operating in Calcium Formate Market?

Volatility in the prices of raw materials, namely, formic acid and calcium carbonate, used for the production of calcium formate, remains a key challenge for manufacturers, apart from the issues ascending from high energy consumption and low process efficiency that sum up to a hefty production cost. This has further led manufacturers to look for effective alternatives to cut down production cost and improve profit margins.

Growing cognizance pertaining to the superior efficiency of calcium chloride in accelerating the settling time of Pozzolanic and Portland cement has been impacting the sales of calcium formate in the construction industry.

Additional Insights

Opportunities Abound in Animal Feed and Silage Treatment Industry

The study reveals that the demand for calcium formate in animal feed and silage treatment industry is anticipated to witness a remarkable rise, as governments of numerous countries implement regulations on health enhancers used in animal feed. The need for nutrition-rich feed that benefit the digestive health of animals has influenced the adoption of additives and preservatives to achieve healthy growth of livestock. Additionally, growing consumption rate of meat and poultry products, which has proliferated demand for livestock, continues to create lucrative opportunities for the calcium formate manufacturers. According to the study, calcium formate sales in the animal feed and silage treatment industry will register a CAGR of over 4% through 2029.

Research Methodology

This incisive Fact.MR report provides crucial information and comprehendible intelligence of the calcium formate market. A systematic approach is employed to carry out an in-depth analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats governing the growth of calcium formate market between the period 2019 and 2029.

For gaining comprehensive information of the historical and current growth parameters of the calcium formate market, primary and secondary research has been conducted. The secondary research contains the study of trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while the primary research involves data culled by interviewing industry and market heads.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Calcium Formate market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Calcium Formate Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Calcium Formate market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Calcium Formate market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Calcium Formate market

Important queries related to the Calcium Formate market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Calcium Formate market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Calcium Formate market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Calcium Formate ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

