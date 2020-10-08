COVID-19 Impact on Horticulture Lighting Market 2020 Size, Share, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2027

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Horticulture Lighting Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Horticulture Lighting market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Growing awareness about sustainable crops and increasing government initiatives in various developed as well as developing countries to support sustainability are expected to boost the adoption rate of horticultural lighting systems during the forecast period. For example, horticulturalists across the Netherlands, the second-largest exporter of agricultural products after the U.S., are experimenting with the use of multi-colored LEDs for potential yield enhancement, product quality and taste improvement, as well as cost reduction of greenhouse energy. Similarly, the government of the Netherlands is focusing on the deployment of a geothermal heat plant, which involves drilling at great depths through stratum and installing heat exchangers. Through various incentives, such as soft loans and tax breaks, the government has supported the growers.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Horticulture Lighting market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Horticulture Lighting market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the Horticulture Lighting market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Horticulture Lighting market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Horticulture Lighting market.

List of the Top Key Players of Horticulture Lighting Market:

Agrolux

Bridgelux, Inc.

Signify N.V.

HeliospectraAB

PARsource

Lumileds Holding B.V.

HortiluxSchréder B.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

General Electric Company

Hubbell, Inc.

Furthermore, the legalization of cannabis for medicinal purposes by various governments globally over the past few years is accelerating the growth of the market. In the U.S., in 33 states, including Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Columbia District, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, and Illinois, the government has legalized medical cannabis. In Canada, cannabis purchases have been fully authorized across the country as well. Europe is the most advanced region regarding cannabis legalization for medicinal purposes. Countries, such as the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Romania, Norway, Poland, and Greece, have fully legalized medical cannabis access. Such initiatives taken by the government is the primary driving factor for the global horticulture lighting market.

Horticulture Lighting Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

