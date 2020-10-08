Swelling Demand for Data Center Precision Cooling to Fuel the Growth of the Data Center Precision Cooling Market Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Data Center Precision Cooling market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Data Center Precision Cooling by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Data Center Precision Cooling market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Data Center Precision Cooling market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Data Center Precision Cooling market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Some of the key players of Data Center Precision Cooling market are Vertiv, APC, Rittal, STULZ, Airedale, Delta Power Solutions, Huawei, Parker Hannifin Corporation, KSTAR Corporation, Intellivex, and Dell amongst others.

Data Center Precision Cooling Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Data Center Precision Cooling market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Data Center Precision Cooling market in the North American region currently holds the largest share of global Data Center Precision Cooling market, and is expected to continue the same in the forecast period as well. Asia Pacific region, especially China, India, and Australia are expected to foresee significant adoption of Data Center Precision Cooling systems mainly because of the increasing focus of implementation of technologically advanced cooling systems in data centers, so as to enhance overall efficiency and profitability.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Segments

Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Data Center Precision Cooling Market

Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Data Center Precision Cooling Market

Data Center Precision Cooling Technological Trends

Value Chain

Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Data Center Precision Cooling market:

What is the structure of the Data Center Precision Cooling market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Data Center Precision Cooling market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Data Center Precision Cooling market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Data Center Precision Cooling Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Data Center Precision Cooling market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Data Center Precision Cooling market

