Object Storage System Market Outlook What Changes Can Bring Big Development Impact | IBM, Dell, AWS, Basho, CloudFounders

Object storage system which is also known as object-based storage system is a form of computer data storage architecture which helps in managing the data as objects, in contrast to the other storage architectures like the file systems that manages the data as a file hierarchy, and the block storage that manages the data as blocks within the sectors and tracks. Each object usually includes the data itself, a globally unique identifier, and a variable amount of metadata. Object storage systems can be at times implemented at multiple levels, also including the device level i.e. the object-storage devices, the interface level, and the system level. In each and every case, the object storage strives for enabling the capabilities that are not addressed by any other storage architectures, such as the interfaces which can be directly programmable by the applications, data-management functions like data replication and data distribution, and a namespace that can also span multiple instances of physical hardware, at object-level granularity.

Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM Corporation (United States), Dell (United States), AWS (United States), Basho Technologies (United States), CloudFounders N.V. (Belgium), ETegro (Amsterdam), Hyve Group (United Kingdom), Newisys (United States), Nexenta Systems (United States), Supermicro (United States), SwiftStack Inc. (United States) and Seagate (United States).

The Global Object Storage System is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (Archive Storage, Cloud Storage), Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Social Media Platforms, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Others), End-Use (Manipulate Data, Memory, Mobile Apps, Graphics Files, Sensor Data, Using Network to Work, Others)

Market Drivers

Rapid Growth of Unstructured Data in Enterprises

Increasing Data Volumes From Many Vertical and Technologies

Market Trend

Denser and Cheaper Flash

AI And Machine Learning Storage Analytics

Multi-Cloud Data Management

Composable Infrastructure

Restraints

Lack of Technically Skilled People

Opportunities

Technological Advancements Related to Data Storage Solutions

