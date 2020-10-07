Pricing Software Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Cloud-based, On-premises); Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) and Geography

Companies utilize pricing software to define, manage, and analyze the best pricing strategies for their products and services. While prices for products and services are initially created in ERP or CRM solutions, pricing software provides flexible features that offer the possibility for sales teams to set customer-specific pricing and discounts and rebates. Pricing software includes the functionality of data analysis that tracks the impact of pricing strategies on sales profitability, helping companies increase winning rates and margins on their deals.

Pricing software also helps to define initial price lists and provides dynamic pricing based on a particular selling scenario for sales reps. Common integrations cover solutions for CRM, ERP, e-commerce, and CPQ. The central repositories for pricing data-to enable users to share pricing information with all parties involved in a sales negotiation process (e.g., customers, sales managers, etc.).

Key Players:

Axonom

2. COMPETERA LIMITED

3. Feedvisor LTD

4. KBMAX LIMITED

5. Pricefx

6. Prisync.

7. PROS

8. Vendavo

9. Verenia LLC

10. Zilliant

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Pricing Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Pricing Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Pricing Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Pricing Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

