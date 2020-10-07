Energy Efficient Lighting Market Comprehensive Growth By 2027 with Top key vendor like Acuity Brands,Cooper Lighting,Cree,GE Lighting,Hubbell Lighting,Nichia

Energy efficient lighting minimizes the electricity demand and is a cost effective method of lighting system compared to conventional lighting methods. Greater energy saving compared to other forms of lighting is likely to boost the energy efficient lighting market. The automotive lighting market has undergone a tremendous change in the last five years as many innovative and adaptive technologies penetrated the market. However, growing adoption of LEDs in the automotive industry might provide new opportunities for the energy efficient lighting market.

Key Players:

1. Acuity Brands

2. Cooper Lighting

3. Cree

4. GE Lighting

5. Hubbell Lighting

6. Nichia

7.OSRAM

8. Philips Lighting

9. Soraa

10. The Lighting Quotient

Technological up gradation in the lighting system not only offers energy efficiency but also provides extra benefits such as light ambiance, ventilation, and warmth. Also, these lighting devices add the aesthetic beauty to the house and eliminate the need for artificial heating and cooling. However, these energy efficient A huge amount of energy heat is emitted by buildings because of improper insulation or due to radiation. However, these installation of smart lighting devices assists in efficient energy consumption and effective regulation of thermal room temperatures. The efficient lighting devices also decreases the requirement need are expected to drive the energy efficient lighting market growth over the forecast period.

The global energy efficient lighting market is segmented on the basis of source, and application. On the basis of source, market is segmented as ` high-intensity discharge lamps (HID), linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), light emitting diodes (LED), and Others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as home use, commercial use, and industrial use.

