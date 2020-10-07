Sugar Substitutes Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2027

Sugar substitutes are also known as artificial sweeteners used to sweeten foods and beverages instead of sugar. Sugar substitutes are used widely in the processed food industry for the production of soft drinks, baked goods, candy, puddings, canned foods, jams & jellies, powdered drink mixes and other beverages. These substitutes help in weight control and diabetes. Artificial sweeteners are not carbohydrates. So unlike sugar, sugar substitutes do not raise blood sugar levels. Improving food appearance, color, taste and texture are some of the other benefits of sugar substitutes. As sugar substitute is used as an alternative to natural sugar, it can minimize the negative effects associated with the intake of sugar.

Key Players:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

E. I. DuPont De Nemours

HYET Sweet S.A.S.

Ingredion Incorporated

JK Sucralose Inc

PureCircle

Roquette Fr?res

Tate and Lyle PLC,

The “Global Sugar Substitutes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sugar substitutes market with detailed market segmentation by type, nature, end-user industry and geography. The global sugar substitutes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sugar substitutes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global sugar substitutes market is segmented on the basis of type, nature and end-user industry. Based on type the global sugar substitutes market is divided into, high intensity sweeteners, low intensity sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup. Based on nature, the global sugar substitute market is categorized into, organic and conventional. On the basis of end-user industry, the global sugar substitutes market is segmented into, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverage segment is further bifurcated into, bakery, confectionery, dairy, ready-to-eat snacks, soft drinks and others.

