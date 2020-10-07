Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Overview and Forecast up to 2018 to 2028

Study on the Global Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market

Segmentation of the Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market

Nano-Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials: Opportunities Abundant in Automotive and Power Transmission Applications

Electrical systems have perceived increased penetration in automobiles for catering demands of enhanced vehicle reliability and energy efficiency. Compact electrical components are being used as a replacement for large components such as inductors. Inclining interest of automotive manufacturers toward compact dimensions to optimize the operational efficiency of vehicles will create huge opportunities for nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials in the upcoming years. One such fast-emerging application is electro-mobility, wherein these materials are used to counter EMI noise as well as in next-generation semiconductors that include GaN and SiC.

Relatively lower energy loss at low frequency is a distinguishing property of nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials, which has extended their application scope into transformers. These materials tackle energy loss issues faced in transformers, while enabling downsizing of the system. High magnetic permeability, along with robust flux density, of nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials has propelled their employment in power transmission industry, witnessing increased used as transformer cores. Upward trend toward energy conservation has further attracted transformer manufacturers’ interest in using nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials for large transformers.

Albeit nano-crystalline soft magnetic materials market is at its nascent phase, increased exploration efforts by researchers worldwide is likely to expand the application potential of these materials. Applications of these materials, currently based on singular property, are expected to perceive combination of various desirable properties in the foreseeable future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

