Fruit Juice Market Forecast to 2027 -Future Prospects with Leading Key Players

According to the report, the Fruit Juice market has been segmented by Type (100% Fruit Juice, Nectars, Juice Drinks, Concentrates, Powdered Juice, Others); Flavor (Orange, Apple, Mango, Mixed Fruit, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Others).

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Fruit Juice market globally. This report on ‘Fruit Juice market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT Analysis:

– CITRUS WORLD, INC.’S

– FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INCORPORATED

– HANGZHOU WAHAHA GROUP CO.,LTD

– NESTLÉ S.A.

– OCEAN SPRAY

– PARLE AGRO PRIVATE LIMITED

– PEPSICO INC.

– SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

– THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

– WELCH’S

Fruit juice is a beverage prepared by extracting or pressing the contents of the fruits. They usually lack fiber content as the fibers are segregated from the liquid juice concentrate. Fruit juices can be excellent sources of various vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and micronutrients depending on the fruit from which they were derived. They can reduce the incidences of cardiovascular diseases by regulating the endothelial function, blood pressure, lipid metabolism, and platelet reactivity. Drinking fruit juices regularly can keep the body hydrated and boost the immune system. Fruit juices may also be used to produce fruit wines by fermenting the juices.



The growing conscience about the health benefits of fruit juices as part of the daily diet has led to considerable consumption of fruit juices. There is a considerable demand for juices of some fruits such as grapefruits, blueberries, blackberries, and kiwis as they contain a significant amount of biologically active chemicals such as flavonoids, anthocyanins, and terpenes. The consumer preference for 100% real, organic fruit juices which are free from sugar, artificial flavors, and preservatives are growing. Fast-paced lifestyles have generated significant demand for healthy, inexpensive, and instant sources of nutrition in the form of packaged juices. Major Multi-national companies involved in fruit juice businesses are vying to expand their consumer base by introducing fruit juices with a wide range of flavors to cater to the local tastes. The proliferation of cold storage facilities and warehouse infrastructure is expected to support the growth of the fruit juice industry in the future.

