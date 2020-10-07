Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027 – CISCO SYSTEMS, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM CORPORATION, INTEL CORPORATION

During the recent past the Artificial intelligence has ventured into manufacturing, where the pattern-recognition software and machine-learning technology are projected to pave the path for transformation of factories in the near future. The industry players believe that although Ai is poised to transform several industries, the technology is more suitable for manufacturing.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: CISCO SYSTEMS INC., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM CORPORATION, INTEL CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, NVIDIA CORPORATION, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, SIEMENS AG, UBTECH ROBOTICS

What is the Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market?

Increasing need for personalized solutions is expected to support manufactures to incorporate Artificial intelligence technologies into their facilities. As the Ai platform is set to grow remarkably in the coming years, the pre-built algorithms coupled with unsophisticated workflows facilitated by te technology are expected to drive its path into manufacturing industry.

What is the SCOPE of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market?

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial Intelligence in manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application, end user and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Intelligence in manufacturing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Artificial Intelligence in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of offering, application and end user. Based offering, the market is segmented as Solutions, and Service. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Field Services Management, Maintenance and Inspection, Operations and Logistics, Others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Automotive, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Electronics and Semiconductor, Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Intelligence in manufacturing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

