Infant Formula Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global infant formula market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Infant Formula Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Pharmacy/ Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027".

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

List of the best players operating in the global infant formula market include;

Nestle S.A.

Danone SA

Abbott

Arla Foods amba

Yili Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

Bellamy’s Organic

Perrigo Company plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Researchers at Denmark and Japan Discovered New Infant Formula with Same Sugars as Breast Milk

Of these, companies such as Danone SA, Nestle S.A., and Abbott are leading the market owing to their product portfolio. Other companies are also putting constant efforts to strengthen their position in the market.

Furthermore, the report offers detailed information on the important facets of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and threats. The information collated in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Expert’s Recommendation to Use Infant Milk Will Help the Segment Emerge Dominant

Among different types of infant formula, infant milk is expected to cover the major portion of the Infant Formula Market share. A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights says, “The segment witnesses’ strong sales growth in emerging economies on account of the lack of substitutes in the market.” He added, “Owing to the lack of nutrient-dense and convenient products, manufacturers are planning to develop a plethora of new infant formulae products such as infant milk.”

In addition to this, physicians also recommend the use of infant milk than follow-on-milk owing to their superior nutritional value and is the best substitute for breast milk. The medicalization of infant milk formula addresses some of the general health conditions in infants and children which include constipation and indigestion. Considering the rising awareness about infant formula, consumers demand organic, 100% lactose, GMO-free and other product differentiations in infant milk products.

Regional Analysis for Infant Formula Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

