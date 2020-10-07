Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Regional Forecast to 2027

The global probiotics in animal feed market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast and other microbes), By Application (Ruminant, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other probiotics in animal feed market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Best Companies covered in the report Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Research Report:

Hansen A/S

Danisco A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Calpis Co

Provita Eurotech Ltd

Orffa International Holding B.V.

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Novus International Inc.

Evonik Industries

Increasing Applications in Poultry Farming to Enable Growth

The rising uptake of probiotics in poultry farming has resulted primarily from the increasing demand for the enhanced nutritional health of inbred animals. Rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle has created the demand for clean-label meat and other poultry products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that probiotics will find increasing applications in poultry farming in the coming years. In 2019, Biomin launched the Poultrystar Hatchery Geldrop aimed at nutritional enrichment of day old chicks. The water solubility of the product helped overcome the food delivery barrier and this property added to the demand for this product across the world. Fortune Business Insights tracks product launches, similar to Biomin’s latest Geldrop and gauges the impact of such products on the global market.

Regional Analysis for Probiotics in Animal Feed Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Probiotics in Animal Feed Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

