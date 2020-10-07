Cannabis Beverages Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global cannabis beverages market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Cannabis Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other cannabis beverages market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key companies that are present in the global cannabis beverages market are

La Croix,

American Premium Water Corp.,

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc,

Fire-Seed Brands Co. Limited, and other players.

Rapidly Increasing Demand of Marijuana as Recreational Therapy Will Boost the Cannabis Beverages Growth

Cannabis has historic value and is utilized for various purposes, evidently in countries, but with different preparations such as bhang lassi in India, mafeisan in China, assis in Russia and sabzi in Persia. The increasing demand for recreational marijuana among consumers for healthy, smoke-free experience is driving the cannabis beverage market. The rising trend and inclination towards hemp-infused energy drinks such as CBD infused water, hemp juices, CBD infused tea, THC Wine, Cannabis-infused beer, hemp milk, hemp gin and others is predicted to escalated the cannabis beverage growth. Further the rising consumer interests towards healthy and energy-oriented drinks that are instilled with bioactive essential nutrients is predicted to uplift the cannabis beverage shares. The ongoing process of legalization is predominantly shifting consumer opinion towards the consumption of marijuana. Therefore, the product development by leading players for minimally-processed, more natural and healthy beverages is further expected to aid cannabis beverage sales. Additionally, the rapidly increasing progression in isolation and purification methods for active ingredients such as Nano-emulsification is likely to enable growth of the global cannabis beverages market.

Regional Analysis for Cannabis Beverages Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Cannabis Beverages Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Cannabis Beverages Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Cannabis Beverages Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

