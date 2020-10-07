Confectionery Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global confectionery market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chocolate, Sugar, and Gums), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other confectionery market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Covered in Confectionery Market Report:

Super Confectionery

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

The Hershey Company

Mondelez International

Ferrero SpA

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Barry Callebaut

For example, the Swiss chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut’s research found that the market value for organic chocolates currently stands at €30 million in Western Europe alone. This figure shows that the shifting consumer preference for chocolate and other confectionery items made from naturally-derived extracts will lead the confectionery market trends in the foreseeable future.

Hectic Lifestyles to Foster Sales Opportunities

Global economic growth and development have led to an explosion of job and business opportunities. Greater access to education and skill development have expanded the number of employable people around the world, resulting in more working people and more office spaces, especially in large urban conglomerations. As a result, modern lifestyles have become more hectic and stressful, with unfortunate consequence being on health and fitness of people. Therefore, many consumers are now demanding on-the-go confectionery snacks, preferably having low sugar and fat.

Chocolate, owing to its numerous health benefits, is the most consumed confectionery product in the world, and many companies are now developing sugar-free and organic chocolate items to cater to the health-conscious urban populace. Furthermore, chocolate consumption has positive physiological effects. The Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center in California found, through a research study, suggested that chocolate consumption positively impacts brain health and reduces stress and inflammation.

Regional Analysis for Confectionery Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Confectionery Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Confectionery Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Confectionery Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

