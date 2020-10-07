Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Regional Forecast to 2027

The global agricultural biologicals market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, and Biofertilizers), Source (Microbial and Biochemicals), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), Crops, and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other agricultural biologicals market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key companies covered in the report

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Bayer CropScience

UPL

Marrone Bio Innovations

Valent Biosciences

Koppert Biological Systems

Isagro S.p.A

Valagro S.p.A

Novozymes A/S

Other key players

Increasing Environmental Concerns to Spur the Adoption Rates of Biologicals

According to the FAO, agricultural biologicals possess a variety of agronomic and environmental advantages. For example, regular infusion of crop residue increases the organic content of the soil, improves soil quality and structure, and aids water conservation. The cumulative effect is enhanced productivity in quantitative and qualitative terms, which bodes well for the global Agricultural Biologicals Market. Quality yields have taken high priority as chemical fertilizers and pesticides are known to diminish the nutritional value of foodstuffs. Environmental benefits, closely linked to the economics of biologicals, are manifold. For example, sustainable agricultural practices can increase biodiversity in soils, enhance carbon sequestration capabilities of soil, improve air quality, and prevent unnatural soil erosion.

Regional Analysis for Agricultural Biologicals Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Agricultural Biologicals Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Agricultural Biologicals Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

