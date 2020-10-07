Genetically Modified Seeds Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Regional Forecast to 2027

The global genetically modified seeds market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Genetically Modified Seeds (GMO) Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Crop (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Canola and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/genetically-modified-seeds-market-100389

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other genetically modified seeds market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of best companies covered in the report are;

Bayer CropScience

BASF SE

Syngenta

DowDuPont

R. Simplot Co.

JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO)

Calyxt Inc.

Stine Seed Farm, Inc

Nuseed Pty Ltd

Other Key Market Players

Recent developments in biotechnology are likely to expand the global genetically modified (GM) seed market. GM seeds help to multiply crop yield and aid in the cultivation of robust crop variations. This information was published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Genetically Modified Seeds Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” which offers an elaborative analysis on the drivers and restricts prevailing in the market. In 2018, the overall valuation of the market stood at US$ 20.07 Bn. With breakthroughs in technology and the introduction of genetically engineered crops are expected to help the global market reach US$ 30.24 Bn by 2026. Also, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/genetically-modified-seed-market-9107

Regional Analysis for Genetically Modified Seeds Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Genetically Modified Seeds Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Genetically Modified Seeds Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Regional Forecast 2026

Nuts and Seeds Market Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Organic Acids Market Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands by Regional Forecast to 2027

Rapeseed Oil Market Overview, Key Players Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2020-2026

Tartaric Acid Market Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245