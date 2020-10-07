Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global sugar substitutes market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Aspartame, Acesulfame potassium, Saccharine, Sucralose, Stevia, Sugar Alcohols, and Others), Application [Food and Beverage (Table-top, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, and Other Processed Foods), Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care and Cosmetics), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other sugar substitutes market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Best Companies Covered in the Sugar Substitutes Market Resarch Report:

Tate & Lyle

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

The Nutra Sweet Company

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

JK Sucralose Inc.

DowDuPont

Pure Circle Limited

Other Key Market Players

Relief for Major Food Suppliers after FDA Approves ‘Natural Sugar’: Allulose

In April 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) passed a clearance for Allulose as a food additive. Allulose possesses very few calories and a high amount of sweetness levels as compared to sugar. Although allulose has reduced health risks as compared to some other artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, the side effects of allulose are mostly seen when it is consumed in high amount.

The approval of allulose was backed by a number of clinical trials. These clinical trials indicated that allulose possesses reduced health risks and amounts to 70% of the sweetness levels as normal sugar. The usage clearance from FDA came about as a major relief for food and beverage manufacturing companies, as they can now make use of allulose in their products as an alternative to sugar and synthetic sweeteners. The increasing use of allulose is likely to boost the global sugar substitutes and is likely to enable the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis for Sugar Substitutes Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Sugar Substitutes Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Sugar Substitutes Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Sugar Substitutes Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

