Powdered Gloves Market – Witness an Unsold Story with Profiled Players Medline Industries, Hongray Group, Dynarex

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Medline Industries, Inc. (United States), Hongray Group (China), Dynarex Corporation (United States), Cardinal Health, Inc (United States), Lohmann & Rauscher (Austria), Baxter International Inc (United States), Ansell (Australia), Blue Sail Medical (China), TopGlove (Malaysia) and BSN medical (Germany)

Powdered gloves have cornstarch added which makes them easier to put on, specifically in busy locations, and can prevent gloves from sticking together. When powdered gloves are worn for a long period of time the powder can adhere to user’s skin and cause allergies or sensitivities. Further, the cornstarch powder may also contribute to latex sensitivity or allergies. In food service places, there have also been concerns upstretched about powder from powdered gloves sticking to hands, clothing, or surfaces after removal and causing infection.

Market Drivers

Increasing Concerns of Safety and Security at Workplaces

Rising Occupational Safety Regulations

Market Trend

Advancements in Technology in Powdered Gloves Market

Restraints

Higher Cost of Raw Materials

Toxic Reaction to Powdered Gloves

Opportunities

Untapped Market of Developing Economies

Challenges

Ban on Usage of Powdered Gloves in Some Regions

According to the Regional Segmentation the Powdered Gloves Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Latex Medical Gloves, Rubber Medical Gloves, Nitrile Medical Gloves, PVC Medical Gloves, Other), Application (Medical Care Industry, Food Industry, Laboratory Areas, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

