IoT Medical Devices Assessment by Development Stage, Players Evolved Abbott Laboratories, Alivecor, Biotronik

AMA Research published a new research publication on “IoT Medical Devices Market Insights, to 2025″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IoT Medical Devices market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories (United States), Alivecor (United States), Biotronik (Germany), GE Healthcare (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Omron Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Siemens (Germany), Boston Scientific (United States), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (United States) and BioTelemetry Inc. (United States).

Internet of Things (IoT) medical device, an internet connected devices, has been delivering real-time data to doctors and lessening the need for direct-physician interaction. Of late, healthcare industry remains among the fastest to adopt the IoT to improve the quality and effectiveness of service. The growth in the number of IoT platform installations for better diagnosis of disease and also tracking the real time information provide the lucrative opportunity of the very market globally.

According to AMA, the Global IoT Medical Devices market is expected to see growth rate of 21.11% and may see market size of USD72.02 Billion by 2024.

Market Trend

Rising focus on Active Patient Engagement and Patient-Centric Care Delivery Worldwide

Market Drivers

Increasing Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health in both Developing and Developed Countries

Surging Need for Cost-Containment in Healthcare Delivery

Rising Focus on Patient Safety across the World

Opportunities

Low Doctor-to-Patient Ratio Leading to Increased Dependency on Self-Operated E-Health Platforms Globally

Growth in Number of Smartphones, Tablets, and Electronic Gadgets in Healthcare

Restraints

High Deployment Cost of Connected Medical Devices and Lack of Proper Infrastructure

Insufficient IoT Technology Skills across Healthcare Organizations

Challenges

Various Concerns Related to Personal Data Privacy and Security

Lack of Data Management and Interoperability

If you are involved in the COVID-19 Outbreak- IoT Medical Devices industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by types, application and major players. If you are targeting different set of players/manufacturers according to regional or country of your interest we can provide customized study according to that.

Each competitor/company profiled in the study includes:

* Company Profile * Main Business Information * SWOT Analysis * Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin * %Market Share



According to the Regional Segmentation the IoT Medical Devices Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Blood Pressure Monitors, Neurological Devices, Implantable Cardiac Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Imaging Systems, Infusion Pumps, Pacemakers, Hearing Devices, Patient Monitors, Ventilators, Other), Connectivity Technology Type (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Other), Device Type (Implantable Medical Devices, Stationary Medical Devices, Wearable Medical Devices, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDSs), Other), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Forensic Investigation Examiner (Cloud Forensics, Network Forensics , Device Level), Other)

Important Extracts from Table of Content



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 COVID-19 OutbreakIoT Medical Devices Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 COVID-19 OutbreakIoT Medical Devices Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 COVID-19 OutbreakIoT Medical Devices Market Sizing & Estimates by Revenue, Sales Volume & Price

…..

……. continued.

Finally,IoT Medical Devices Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global IoT Medical Devices market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer IoT Medical Devices various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. IoT Medical Devices.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the IoT Medical Devices market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the IoT Medical Devices market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the IoT Medical Devices market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



